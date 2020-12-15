Light intensity earthquake hits

A light intensity earthquake has jolted Andaman and Nicobar islands. This was updated by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.

The earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was felt 346km east-southeast of Campbell Bay at 3.28 pm. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier in November an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported near Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar island. The epicentre of the earthquake was 255 km southeast (SE) of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island.