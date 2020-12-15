Schools to reopen from January 1: Government to issue new guidelines

Schools and colleges will reopen in an Indian state from January 1. The schools and colleges in Assam will reopen from January. The state government has issued guidelines for reopening educational institutions. The announcement was mage by Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

“All academic restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus will be lifted from the educational institutions from elementary schools to university levels in Assam from January 1, 2021,” Sarma said.

Wearing of masks, use of sanitisers and social distancing will continue to remain in place. The Education department will issue a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Educational institutions in Assam were closed since March 20 and staggered classes were held from September though elementary schools remained closed.