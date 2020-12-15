Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

The domestic benchmark indices has ended marginally high. The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading on a flat note. BSE Sensex settled trading at 42,263, higher by 10 points. NSE Nifty ended 10 points higher at 13,568.

7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,555 shares ended lower while 1,417 closed lower on the BSE.

Also Read: Gold prices edges high

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Shree Cements, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports. The top losers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Bharat Petroleum, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, ITC, Cipla and ONGC.