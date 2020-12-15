The government said it had abandoned the winter session of parliament in view of Covid….

New Delhi: The Center has said that there will be no winter session of Parliament this time in the wake of Covid. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said all political parties were in favor of avoiding the winter session to avoid the spread of Covid. He said he would go directly to the budget meeting in January.

The central government’s decision comes at a time when farmers’ agitations are continuing on various borders around Delhi. Prahlad Joshi confirmed that he had left the winter session in response to a letter from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary asking him to convene a session of parliament to discuss farmers’ issues.

The minister replied that he had held discussions with all the party leaders and that the conference would not be convened because of Covid. “Winter is crucial for dealing with the Covid epidemic. The number of cases in Delhi has increased during this period, ”Prahlad Joshi said in a reply to a Congress MP.

“Currently we are in the middle of December. A covid vaccine is expected soon. In this regard, I contacted informally with various political party leaders. They are concerned about the epidemic and want to avoid the conference. The government is ready to convene the next session of Parliament as soon as possible. Given the unprecedented situation created by Covid, it would be appropriate to hold a budget meeting in January. As a sincere parliamentarian, I request you to cooperate with Chaudhary, ”the minister said in the letter.