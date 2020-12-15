The life of Grand Master Viswanathan Anand soon on the big screen….

The life of Viswanathan Anand, India’s chess grandmaster, becomes a movie. Director Anand L. Rai has announced that he will be producing a biopic about chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

Viswanathan has given permission for the film to showcase his journey as the first Indian Grand Master and later the World Champion. Though the producers have not cast anyone yet, some reports suggest that Dhanush will be the hero. Filming is set to begin on July 2021. The last scheduled shooting of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’ directed by Anand is currently in progress.

World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand is the first Indian to become a Grand Master. He has won the World Chess Championship five times. Anand was the first recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. He has won many awards including Padma Vibhushan.