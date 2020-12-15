“They aren’t farmers’ at all, but organisations of brokers, and anti-nationals”: Agriculture Minister

Kamal Patel, the state agriculture minister in Madhya Pradesh has said that those protesting in Delhi were not farmers’ organisations at all, but organisations of brokers, and anti-nationals. Kamal Patel said this while addressing a campaign programme of BJP.

“500 farmers’ organisations! It almost seems like these have come up just now. They are growing like mushrooms. They aren’t farmers’ organisations at all, but organisations of brokers, and anti-nationals. These so-called farmers’ organisations are actually working for foreign powers which don’t have India’s best interests at heart. These so-called farmers are being sponsored by foreign powers, and we will expose them,” Patel said.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far. But the protesting farmers has not yet decided to withdraw their protests. On Monday, Tomar informed that the Centre is deliberating with the union leaders over the next round of talks.