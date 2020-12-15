“We would violate the law to thrash you”: BJP president

BJP West Bengal state president, Dilip Ghosh has warned the ruling Trinamool Congress that BJP will break the law and will thrash them if they continue attacking BJP workers. He said this while addressing a party rally at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur district.

“Till date we have broken the law to hold rallies. Now we would violate the law to thrash you. Every single strike will hit the target. Hospital beds would fall short. I am warning you. We can do it,” said Dilip Ghosh.

Also Read: “ President’s rule must be imposed immediately if we have to restore democracy in the state”

“Thrash us. But thrash us only to that extent which you can take back. I am noting down everything in a red diary. We will return everything with interest. There would be change as well as revenge,” Dilip Ghosh had earlier tweeted.

The BJP has alleged that more than 100 party workers have been killed and around 1,500 are languishing in jails after being implicated in false cases during the TMC regime.