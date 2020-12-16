“10-year-old girl cooks 46 dishes in just 58 minutes” ; Gets into UNICO Book of World Records !!!

A girl from Tamil Nadu recently created a world record by cooking more than 40 dishes in just 58 minutes. The girl is going viral on social media, and the internet is strongly impressed.SN Lakshmi Sai Sri, who is a native of Tamil Nadu, entered the UNICO Book of World Records by making 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai on Tuesday.

The news went viral after ANI announced the brief on Twitter and noted, “A girl entered UNICO Book Of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai yesterday. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri said, “I learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy” (sic).”

Tamil Nadu: A girl entered UNICO Book Of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai yesterday. SN Lakshmi Sai Sri said, "I learnt cooking from my mother. I am very happy". pic.twitter.com/AmZ60HWvYX — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

The little girl was oriented by her mother and created a sharp interest in cooking. She also told that she was very happy after acquiring the landmark. The girl’s mother, N Kalaimagal, told that her daughter started cooking during the coronavirus lockdown. As she was doing really well, Lakshmi’s father advised her to try to make the world record.

“I cook different traditional cuisine of Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, my daughter used to spend her time with me in the kitchen. When I was discussing her interest in cooking with my husband, he suggested that she should attempt a world record in the culinary activity. That’s how we got the idea,” she said.

After that, Lakshmi’s father did the analysis and found out that a 10-year-old girl Saanvi from Kerala had cooked around 30 dishes. “Thus, he desired his daughter to break Saanvi’s record,” N Kalaimagal added. The tweet tended to earn more than 3,200 likes and several replies.