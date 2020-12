In the state, gold price rises by Rs 320 to Rs 36,960 per sovereign. Gram, on the other hand, increased by Rs 40 to Rs 4,620. The sovereign was at Rs 36,640 on Tuesday.

Inflation in the global market has also pushed up prices in the country. Spot gold is currently trading at $ 1,852.01 in international markets. The stock had gained 1.4% in the previous session.

Ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 49,571 on the commodity market MCX. Gold gains on dollar weakness