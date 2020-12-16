Covid-19 Updates: 1278 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The recovery rate has reached at 87.9%. The fatality rate has reached at 0.3%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE.

1278 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in the country has reached at 188,545. 726 new recoveries were also reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries has reached at 165,749. 4 new deaths were also reported. The death toll stands at 626.

At present there are 22,170 active cases in UAE. The Ministry also conducted 144,174 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The total tests done till date has reached at 18.8 million.