India’s lead intelligence agency had outlined efforts by Chinese intelligence to infiltrate into the government

Ajit Doval wrote a seminal paper issued on July 3, 2013, titled “Chinese Intelligence: From a Party Outfit to Cyber Warriors,” as the Director of VIF think-tank, before he displayed National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The People’s Liberation Army over the years, has updated its intelligence capabilities at tactical, technological and strategic levels, particularly in Asia Pacific Region, South Asia and Central Asia. The MSS has evolved itself as the premier foreign intelligence agency and besides diplomatic intelligence, it has been aggressively hunting for technological data and systems information to augment national economic and military capabilities. It continues to bank heavily on Chinese global diaspora that provides it a vast catchment area for human assets for intelligence gathering and espionage,” the paper reads.

It added, “To widen its catchment area, it is expanding its illegal cover for intelligence gathering for using commercial companies and business houses, media agencies, Chinese banks, etc. The establishment of nearly 380 Confucius Institutes in 180 countries, Chinese language institutes, etc. also is part of its foreign intelligence activities. China envisions for itself a big power role and, silently but steadily, is building up its intelligence capabilities commensurate to that vision.” The Narendra Modi government requires to be battle-prepared for an aggressive China, with India reaching up the PLA aggression in East Ladakh and directing that the status quo ante of April 2020 be reinstated.