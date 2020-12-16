It’s that time of the year when fresh carrots are on everyone’s grocery list

Carrots are one of the best sources of vitamins and help to increase the blood levels in the body. Being a root vegetable, it also has high fiber that helps to improve your digestive system. Similarly, there are multiple other benefits of eating carrots you need to know and increase the consumption of this vegetable regularly.

Red carrots also have lycopene, which helps prevent heart disease. They boost your immune system. The vitamin C in carrots helps your body build antibodies that defend your immune system. Vitamin C also helps your body take in and use iron and prevent infections. They can help with constipation. The findings of researchers showed that people who had higher chances of developing Type-2 diabetes can reduce their risk by regularly consuming foods that contain beta-carotene. This establishes the position of the carrots as a diabetic-friendly and preventative food. These compelling benefits prove the importance of including carrots in the diet.

Like other vibrant fruits and vegetables, carrots are rich in antioxidants such as alpha- and beta-carotene, vitamin C, cyanidins and lutein. Eating carrots has been shown to reduce the risk of certain types of cancer by up to one-third. Falcarinol, a natural pesticide found in carrots that prevent the growth of fungal diseases, is responsible for the root vegetable’s anti-cancer benefits. Vitamin A helps the liver secrete bile and flush toxins from the body, aiding a natural detox regime. The high fiber content of carrots also helps to regulate the digestive system.