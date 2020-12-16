Kerala Election Updates: Election Commission with strict instruction against victory celebrations…..

Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission has issued strict instructions for victory celebrations related to the declaration of local body election results. The commission said the celebrations should not violate the Covid protocol. The commission also said it would take stern action against those who violated the Covid protocol.

Counting is taking place in a total of 244 centers in the state. There is a hall for the Block Panchayat Electoral Officer for counting of votes and special counting halls for the Gram Panchayats falling under the Block Panchayat. The tables are kept at a social distance of one table for a maximum of eight polling stations. The counting of votes at all the polling stations in a ward is done in one table. Municipalities and corporations have separate counting halls for each electorate.