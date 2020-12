Alappuzha: SDPI’s first victory in Ambalapuzha panchayat in Alappuzha district. SDPI candidate T Jayaprakash won in the second ward of Ambalapuzha panchayat.

Ajay Kumar won with 502 votes. Rajalakshmi came next with 369 votes and LDF candidate Shobhana Asokan with 214 votes. The UDF candidate got only 50 votes.