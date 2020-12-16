Kerala Election Updates: ‘This victory is the people’s response to the Congress’: Jose K. Mani

Kottayam: Jose K. Mani said that this election victory is the answer given by the people to the Congress. He was speaking to the media in Kottayam after the election victory. Jose K. Mani said that the people have realized the political reality and this victory is a response to their opponents.

“There are many who have cheated Mani Sir, many who stood along with Mani Sir. This election result is a response to all of them. In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front is making great strides. This is the acceptance received for public welfare schemes. There are those who, along with some other forces, have jumped on to the other side to destroy the Kerala Congress and Mani Sir . This victory is the answer for them. This is the response of the people to the Congress which has beaten us for no reason, ”said Jose K. Mani.