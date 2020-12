Kochi: Twenty-20 sees a great victory in the local elections. Apart from East Kambalam, Ikkaranad also got seats. Twenty-20 is also the largest single party in Muzhavannur and Kunnathunadu.

The Twenty-20 alliance, which was formed eight years ago, took over the administration of Kizhakambalam panchayat in 2015. Out of 19 seats in Kizhakambalam panchayath, 17 seats were won by Twenty-20 in the last local body elections.