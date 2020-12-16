Kerala Election Updates: Who is Kerala with, in the local body elections? LDF ahead; BJP improves position….

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, the LDF is seen making strides in the local body elections in cities and villages. While continuing governance in the Kollam and Kozhikode corporations, challenges are emerging in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thrissur. In Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP is strong behind the LDF

Is making progress.

The defeat of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar, AG Olina and Pushpalatha, the current mayoral candidate, is a setback for the LDF. Meanwhile, BJP district president VV Rajesh won by more than 1,000 votes.

There is a possibility of a triangular rule in the Kochi Corporation. Neither party has a majority. In 61 divisions, the UDF is leading in 28 seats, the LDF in 26 seats and the NDA in 5 seats. The results of 13 divisions are yet to come out. The absolute majority required 38 seats, while Palakkad secured the NDA rule.

In Onchiyam, the UDF-LDF retained power. For the first time in history, LDF rule was established in Pala. LDF 17, UDF-8, of which Kerala Congress M (Jose) won 11 seats. This is the first time since the formation of the Pala municipality that LDF has taken power here

In Wayanad district panchayat, UDF is leading in 9 out of 16 divisions and LDF in 7 seats. Karat Faisal, who was questioned by customs in a gold smuggling case, has won. Here the LDF candidate got zero votes.