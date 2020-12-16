Mi India has announced to launch Mi QLED 4K TV in India today

Xiaomi has had a great run with its smart TV range in India. In fact, it has emerged as a top smart TV maker in India on multiple quarters in the past two years. Soon, the company is expected to launch a new range of premium TVs in India.

Xiaomi recently teased the launch of something new with the tagline ‘Quantum Leaps Ahead’. Now, the company has confirmed that it is preparing to launch a QLED TV in India. While the product name has not been specified, it is expected to be the Mi TV 5 Pro, which was launched in China in late 2019. This TV has a quantum-dot LED display.

Accordingly, an event page on mi.com is already live. The page also shows a TV design in silhouette with slim bezels on three sides. Let’s see if it sports the aluminum build like TV 5 Pro. Anyway, the teaser says that the TV will have Quantum Dot visuals with features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and 4K resolution. Now if we recall, the Mi TV 5 Pro has HDR10+ but it lacks the Dolby Vision feature. The QLED TV comes in sizes of 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches. These feature Ultra-HD (3840×2160-pixel) QLED screens. It is expected to cost around Rs 50,000 for the 55-inch variant in India. It could come with HDR support.