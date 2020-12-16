Oath taking of new members elected and presidential election dates announced.

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Election Commission has announced that the elected members of the local bodies will take oath on December 21. Elections for presidents of municipalities and corporations will be held on December 28 at 11 a.m. and for vice presidents at 2 p.m. Elections for the presidents of the three-tier panchayats will be held on December 30 at 11 am and for the vice-presidents at 2 pm on that day.

Elections for the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the three-tier panchayats will be conducted by the District Collectors to the Corporations and by the Commissioners appointed by the Commission in the Municipalities. The Commission has also issued guidelines on the oath-taking of new members. The oath-taking ceremony will begin at 10 am in Grama Panchayats, Block Panchayats, District Panchayats, and Municipal Councils and at 11.30 am in corporations.

