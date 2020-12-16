PIA clears 110 pilots out of 141 whose licenses were suspended

On December 14, 2020, Pakistan International Airlines spokesperson informed the country’s Supreme Court that the airline had removed 110 pilots out of 141 in a fake pilots’ license scandal.

An investigation by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced that 40% of pilots in the country, or 262 out of 860 active Pakistani pilots, held false pilot licenses and had not sat the pilot exams themselves. The problems of licenses surfaced within the wake of the tragic crash of a PIA aircraft in Karachi on Could 22, killing about 95 individuals. The Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan advised media that 260 of the nation’s 860 energetic pilots had both faux licenses or had cheated of their exams.

Salman Akram Raja said, “PIA had cleared 110 pilots and canceled the licenses of 15, whereas 14 pilots had been declared unfit to fly. A few cases were pending decisions.”