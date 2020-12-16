Prime Minister Modi to mark 50th anniversary of Indo-Pak war victory. Read more!!!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 50th anniversary of the Victory of the Indo-Pak War today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the national war memorial celebrations titled Swarnim Vijay Varsh. The Ministry of Defence has informed this.

Joint Army Chief Bipin Rawat and the chief of the land, air, naval forces will pay homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. The golden Vijay day is celebrated with great pomp and glee across the country. Seminars, exhibitions, film festivals, many other programs will be held in different parts of the country.

Four lights will be lit from the lamppost of the National War Memorial. The lamp will be performed in the villages of the country’s honored soldiers, who were given Paramvir chakra and Mahavir chakra for their services in the 1971 war. The Eastern Command will pay homage to the soldiers who had served in the 1971 liberation struggle. The army chiefs will also offer a flower wheel before the memory of the brave soldiers.