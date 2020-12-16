Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends record high

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian stock market. The BSE Sensex settled 403.29 points or 0.87% higher at 46,666.46. NSE Nifty settled 114.85 points or 0.85% higher at 13,682.70

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,858 shares ended higher while 1,166 closed lower on the BSE. All the 19 sector gauges, compiled by BSE, ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindalco, ONGC, Divi’s Labs, UPL,, Tata Motors, Power Grid and TCS.

The top losers in the market were ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, GAIL India, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India .