UDF’s sitting seat was captured by the youngest candidate in the state

Pathanamthitta: Reshma Mariam Roy has emerged as the youngest candidate in the local body elections. LDF candidate Reshma won from Oottupara, 11th ward of Aruvappalam panchayath in Pathanamthitta.

While Reshma got 450 votes, former panchayat member UDF candidate Sujatha Mohan got only 380 votes. Reshma Mariam Roy captured the sitting seat of the UDF. Reshma turns 21 on November 18, 2020. The last date for submitting nomination papers for local elections was November 19. Reshma Mariam Roy filed the petition the day after she turned 21 years old.

