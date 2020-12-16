US designates Iran-backed group in a gulf country as global terror organisation

The US administration has designated a pro-Iran group based in a gulf country as ‘global terrorist organization’. ‘Saraya Al Mukhtar’, a pro-Iranian based group in Bahrain was designated as global terrorist organization’ by the US. The US had accused that the organization has planned to attack US soldiers in Bahrain.

“Saraya Al Mukhtar is an Iran-backed terrorist organization based in Bahrain, reportedly receiving financial and logistic support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Saraya Al Mukhtar, poses a “significant risk of committing acts of terrorism that threaten the national security and foreign policy of the United States”, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Today’s designation of Saraya al-Mukhtar sends a strong message to the Iranian regime that we will not allow its terrorist proxies to threaten the people of Bahrain and the U.S. personnel stationed there. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 15, 2020

“Saraya Al Mukhtar’s self-described goal is to depose the Bahraini government with the intention of paving the way for Iran to exert greater influence in Bahrain. The group has plotted attacks against US personnel in Bahrain and has offered cash rewards for the assassination of Bahraini officials”, Mike Pompeo said in a statement.