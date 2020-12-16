Valneva will begin clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Britain

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

“As we take the monumental steps in rolling out the first COVID-19 vaccine, we must remember that we need to have a range of vaccines available to protect the British public now and long into the future. Today, we have more welcome news that life-saving clinical trials will begin across the country to test the safety and effectiveness of Valneva’s vaccine, which is being clinically developed right here in the UK.

Having visited Valneva’s state-of-the-art facility in the summer, I have seen first-hand the incredible work our scientists and researchers are doing to develop this vaccine. Thanks to significant investment from the UK government, we are doing all we can to ensure our country has the capabilities in place to produce hundreds of millions of doses of this vaccine for the UK, and those around the world,” said Alok Sharma, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The vaccine is being tested on 150 volunteers at four National Institute for Health Research testing sites in Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle, Southampton.