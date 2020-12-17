DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathIndiaNEWSCrime

‘Breaking news’ ; Terrorists shot dead close to Punjab-Pak border !!!

Dec 17, 2020, 09:53 am IST

New Delhi; As per the reports, The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday.

The armed infiltrators were gunned down close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said. More information will be understood once the corps complete a quest procedure, but a thick fog has eradicated the region, the sources said.

