‘Breaking news’ ; Terrorists shot dead close to Punjab-Pak border !!!

New Delhi; As per the reports, The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday.

Punjab: Two intruders at Attari border eliminated by Border Security Force, weapons recovered; Search operation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

The armed infiltrators were gunned down close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said. More information will be understood once the corps complete a quest procedure, but a thick fog has eradicated the region, the sources said.