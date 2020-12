Gold prices continue to rise in the state. Today the sovereign rises by Rs 160 to Rs 37,120. Rs 20 per gram to Rs 4640. On Wednesday, the sovereign was priced at Rs 36,960.

Global prices, which have been rising steadily for a week, have stabilized. Spot gold traded at $ 1,864.36 an ounce. In the commodity market,10 grams 24 carat gold increased by 0.35% to Rs 49,770 on the MCX.