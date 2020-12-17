COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Today 4969 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 585, Malappuram 515, Kottayam 505, Ernakulam 481, Thrissur 457, Pathanamthitta 432, Kollam 346, Alappuzha 330, Palakkad 306, Thiruvananthapuram 271, Kannur 266, Idukki 243, Wayanad 140 and Kasaragod 92 districts.

60,851 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 8.17. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 71,79,051 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.

It has been confirmed today that 27 deaths in the last few days were due to Kovid-19.