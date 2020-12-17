Covid-19 Updates: 1321 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has update the Coivd-19 situation in the country. 1321 new coronavirus cases along with 792 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 189,866 in UAE. The total recoveries has climbed to 166,541. The death toll mounted to 629.

At present there are 22,696 active cases in UAE. 139,909 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the number of total Covid-19 tests done till date has reached at 18.9 million.

Meanwhile, not a single Covid positive case has been registered in the three weeks since the UAE reopened mosques for Friday prayers after an eight-month suspension to restrict the spread of Covid-19.