COVID-19 Vaccine: Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout have seen unexpected hitches

Yesterday, the US officials said, “The first days of Pfizer Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout have seen staggering obstacles including some vaccines being stored at excessively cold temperatures and Pfizer announcing inherent challenges in its vaccine production.”

US Army General Gustave Perna said, “We will ensure that by whatever mechanism, that we provide them full support to ensure that they can produce for the American people.”

Yesterday, the officials said, “We plan to allocate 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and 5.9 million doses of Moderna Inc’s, assuming it receives regulatory authorization. Moderna’s vaccine is likely to be authorized as soon as Friday.”They also said, “The United States has already contracted for 300 million vaccine doses between the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and one from Moderna in the first half of next year, and 900 million doses in total from drug makers developing Covid-19 vaccines.”