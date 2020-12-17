Covid vaccine in Kerala; Registration is complete….

Thiruvananthapuram: The registration for Covid vaccination in the state has been completed, the health department said. The Covid vaccine will be first available to health workers.

Employees of all private companies in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur districts have registered. All health workers in the remaining private institutions should complete the registration as soon as possible.

In the first phase, the vaccine will be made available to all sections of government and private sector health workers and medical students. It will cover all those who are currently working permanently and temporarily in all disciplines like Modern Medicine, AYUSH and Homeopathy. About 27,000 Asha workers are also involved.

It covers all medical, dental, nursing and paramedical students. Guidelines have been issued in this regard. In addition to health workers, ICDS Anganwadi staff and ICDS Officials are also included. Their registration has also been completed. It employs about 33,000 Anganwadis in the state.

An expert committee has been appointed at the state level for the distribution of the vaccine as per the directions of the Chief Minister. The Department of Health has made great preparations for the distribution of the vaccine.