HBO says goodbye to India….Read more!!!

American television channels HBO and WB have stopped broadcasting in India and South Asian countries. In addition to India, Warner Media International has announced that both channels will cease broadcasting in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Maldives.

HBO has stopped broadcasting ahead of the arrival of Warner Media’s streaming platform HBO Max in India. It is reported that HBO Max will arrive in India next year.

20 years summed up in a minute. It's not enough, never will be enough. But tell you what, your love for us has always been. Thank you for it all. Signing off, HBO India.#20YearsOfEntertainment #ThankYou #GoodByeHBOIndia #HBOIndia pic.twitter.com/P8k9aOFFmU — HBO India (@HBOINDIA) December 14, 2020

But Warner Media’s children’s channel ‘Cartoon Network’ and ‘Pogo’ will continue to broadcast in countries including India. Siddharth Jain, South Asia MD, Warner Media, said: “It’s a tough decision for HBO to end its two decade long broadcast in India.

Warner Media’s Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore offices will continue to oversee children’s channels. The operations, sales and marketing divisions of the news channel CNN International will also operate here.