HBO says goodbye to India….Read more!!!

Dec 17, 2020, 06:58 am IST

American television channels HBO and WB have stopped broadcasting in India and South Asian countries. In addition to India, Warner Media International has announced that both channels will cease broadcasting in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Maldives.

HBO has stopped broadcasting ahead of the arrival of Warner Media’s streaming platform HBO Max in India. It is reported that HBO Max will arrive in India next year.

But Warner Media’s children’s channel ‘Cartoon Network’ and ‘Pogo’ will continue to broadcast in countries including India. Siddharth Jain, South Asia MD, Warner Media, said: “It’s a tough decision for HBO to end its two decade long broadcast in India.

Warner Media’s Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore offices will continue to oversee children’s channels. The operations, sales and marketing divisions of the news channel CNN International will also operate here.

