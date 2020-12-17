It is time to consume foods to help improve your diabetes symptoms in a healthy way during this winter

Diabetes is an epidemic in the United States, with about 29 million people who have it, another 8 million who are undiagnosed and 86 million who are considered pre-diabetic, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Apples are one of the best fruits you can eat because they’re rich in quercetin, a plant pigment. Quercetin helps the body secrete insulin more efficiently and wards off insulin resistance, which occurs when the body has to make more and more insulin to help glucose enter the cells. Insulin resistance is the hallmark characteristic of diabetes.

Eating a serving of yogurt every day can cut your risk for type 2 diabetes by 18 percent, a November 2014 study out of the Harvard School of Public Health found. Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries are all low in calories and carbohydrates, and have a low glycemic index to keep your blood sugar steady. Although they all contain fiber, raspberries and blackberries in particular take the lead to fill you up.

Amy Kranick, RD, LDN, CDE, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center said, “Excellent sources of protein are seafood, white meat of poultry such as turkey and chicken, and lean beef. Dairy foods are also good sources of protein, which also provide you with vitamin D that is typically fortified and calcium. Beans (legumes), pork tenderloin and soy protein can also help to lower cholesterol and maintain a healthy diet.”