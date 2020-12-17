Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi address farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Friday via video conferencing. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office has announced this.

The Prime Minister’s address at 2 pm will be via video link and will be telecast to around 23,000 villages in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other state ministers, will also participate in the event from Raisen district.

Prime Minister will explain about how the new farm laws will benefit the farmers. This comes amid the protest by farmers union demanding withdrawl of new farm laws.