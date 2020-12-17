Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record high

The domestic benchmark indices has ended at record high. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has touched record high for fourth day in a row.

BSE Sensex settled 224 points or 0.48% higher at 46,890. NSE Nifty ended 58 points to close at an all-time high of 13,741.

7 out of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,584 shares ended lower while 1,387 ended higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Divi’s Labs, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Shree Cements, TCS, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Life .

The top losers in the market were Hindalco, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, ONGC, JSW Steel, BPCL and Bajaj Auto .