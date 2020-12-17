Targeted Capital and Thrissur but municipalities helped: BJP’s defeats

The BJP had approached the elections targeting the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations. But the two corporations are still within the BJP. But surprisingly, the BJP has been able to make a big gain in the municipalities. In 2015, the BJP won 953 Gram panchayat wards, this time up to 1182. In 2015, 13 panchayats were ruled by 23, this time it was increased to 23.

It secured from 51 corporation wards to 59. If it had won 236 municipal divisions in 2015, it would have been increased to 320 this time. The BJP also ensured that the government was in two municipalities. The Palakkad municipality and the Pandalam municipality from Kollam were seized. Palakkad Municipality ruled by winning 28 divisions.

He won 18 of the 7 seats he had won in Pandalam last time and took over the government. 11 Block Panchayat Wards raised to 37. One seat lost its rule in Kodungallur and Varkala. The BJP had a big achievement in the state, though it did not get the expected success. The BJP also benefited from the congress’ traditional votes. The BJP came second in the state. But the BJP cannot hide its defeat in Thiruvananthapuram. Last time, he had won 34 seats but this time it won 34 seats.

The BJP was able to convert the Congress’ loss into a vote in Trivandrum. But none of these achievements will be enough to win the government in Kerala. The BJP has not been able to maintain its position in many parts of the state.