The AAP government will conduct a one-day special session of the Assembly today

A one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly will gather today to discuss the claimed misappropriation of Rs 2,400 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Recently, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi accused Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who have reportedly involved in Rs 2,500 crore corruption of BJP-led North Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “The Aam Aadmi Party is making unwarranted and ludicrous allegations of Rs 2500 crore scam against the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations.” He also said, “We challenge Arvind Kejriwal to get CBI or any independent agency to investigate the allegations against the municipal corporations. If these allegations turn out to be false, the chief minister should step down from his post.” The BJP members are holding illustrations in different parts of the national capital, maintaining its request to get the MCD’s due of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government.