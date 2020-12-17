The NDA is ahead; Second out of 22 wards

The NDA is ahead in the Local polling in Kozhikode Corporation. While the NDA retained seven seats, three seats were sitting and four were seized from the LDF. The NDA candidates won this victory amid storm yanks of left-right fronts.

Meanwhile, sitting councilor Navya Haridas won the Karaparamba ward of Kozhikode Corporation by 1467 votes. Chevarambalat Saritha Parayeri secured 1927 votes and Puthiyarail T. Ranesh secured 1113 votes, Ramya Santosh secured 1553 votes in Meenchantha, Anuradha Thayat secured 902 votes at Chakkaroth Kulat, N. Shivaprasad secured 1267 votes, C.S. at Attanikkal Satyabhama won by 1511 votes. At Atanikkal, the Corporation’s Standing Committee defeated the Chairperson. NDA candidates came second in 22 wards. The NDA lost victory in many wards by less than 50 votes.