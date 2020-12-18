Any Dhokla lovers here? Know the average calorie count of the Gujarati dish

Dhokla is a vegetarian culinary dish that is found mainly in the Indian state of Gujarat and parts of adjacent states. It is made with a fermented batter derived from rice and split chickpeas. Dhokla can be eaten for breakfast, as the main course, as a side dish, or as a snack. Dhokla is very similar to Khaman, however, Dhokla is made of batter derived from the mixture of rice flour and chickpea flour, whereas Khaman is typically made from Chickpeas gram and looks yellow. Khaman has become widely popular outside Gujarat but is misunderstood or incorrectly known as Dhokla.

Dhokla is a healthy source of carbohydrates and if you are looking for a healthy alternative to deep-fried snacks such as Medu Vada, Samosa, Vada Pav then you can consume dhokla occasionally. The protein and fiber content of Dhokla, very essential for your health. Fiber keeps you full for a long and improves digestion.

Dhokla has a rich content of zinc, folic acid, iron, carbohydrates, protein. You can also add various vegetables to increase the fiber, folic acid, iron content, the total nutritional value of Dhokla. A flavored, zero-oil, no cholesterol, and popular Indian delicacy, Dhokla is an appropriate food for those who are counting their calories. Dhokla can be consumed as a snack or as a main course.