Gold prices rises in the state today. Sovereign increased by Rs 320 to Rs 37,440. Rs 40 per gram to Rs. 4680. The sovereign increased by Rs 1,520 in two weeks.

Meanwhile, spot gold prices fell to $ 1,881.65 an ounce in global markets on the back of consecutive gains. This week alone, it increased 2.3%. In the commodity market, 10 grams 24 carat gold fell by 0.24% to Rs 50,270 on the MCX.