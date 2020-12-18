Guinness Pakru wins best actor award in Ahmedabad film festival….

Guinness Pakru wins Best Actor award at Ahmedabad International Film Festival in Gujarat. The award was for his performance in ‘Ilayaraja’. ‘Ilayaraja’, directed by Madhava Ramadas, won three awards, apart from Best Actor. Ratheesh Vega won an award for background Music and the film won the Golden Kite Award.

In the Thrissur round, Guinness Pakru portrayed Vanajan, a peanut seller, in ‘Ilayaraja’. The film is focused on the survival of the protagonist. The film also stars Harishree Ashokan, Gokul Suresh, Baby Ardra and Deepak Parampol.