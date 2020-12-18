International Migrants Day is globally celebrated on December 18. The day is celebrated to recognize the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of migrants around the world.

It was on December 18, 1990, that the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution for the protection of the rights of migrant workers and their families. Ever since that it has become an annual event. The theme of the International Organization for Migration is “Reimagining Human Mobility”. The theme assumes special significance owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of migrants around the world.

“During the past months, migrants have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. Their work in health, transportation and food services made our lives under lockdown more bearable,” said the UN.