15 Children killed in motorbike bomb blast

At least 15 children were killed in a motorbike bomb blast. The blast took place at Ghazni province in Afghanistan. A motorbike laden with explosives blew up near a religious gathering at a home in Ghazni province. The children had gathered at a home to recite the Holy Quran.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this incident 15 people, all children, were martyred,” said Wahedullah Jumazada, spokesman for the province’s governor. Ahmad Khan Seerat, spokesman for the provincial police force, confirmed the blast, which he said was a Taleban attack. He added that 20 others were wounded, including children.

Thirty security personnel were killed last month when a suicide car bomber struck an army base near Ghazni city. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.