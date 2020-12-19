Any Keema lovers here? Here are the average calories present in a serving of the dish

There are so many different types of curries in the world that it’s possible to have a different curry every single night for a year. This particular curry, keema, comes from Pakistan and falls into the mild category, although it can easily be made spicier to suit. It features ground meat, potatoes, onions and peas with a tomato gravy to tie everything together.

One of the most popular ways to make keema is as a dry curry served with paratha or naan. Keema can be made from almost any meat and can be cooked by stewing or frying. It can be used to make kebabs and is also sometimes used as a filling for samosas or naan. Keema has food safety concerns very different from whole cuts of meat.

If undercooked, it can lead to food poisoning. In a whole cut from an animal, the interior of the meat is essentially sterile, even before cooking; any bacterial contamination is on the outer surface of the meat. This is why, for example, it is typically safe for humans to consume steak that is cooked “rare” in such a way that the interior of the cut remains red in color – the searing of the exterior of the meat is enough to kill any bacteria on the surface. However, when meat is ground, bacterial contamination from the surface can be distributed throughout the meat. If ground beef is not well cooked all the way through, there is a significant chance that enough pathogenic bacteria will survive to cause illness.