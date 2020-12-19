Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s COVID-19 results are out

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon announced that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19. She thanked her fans and doctor along with the medical staff for helping her out during her difficult times. Kriti was recently tested positive for coronavirus when she returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of Dinesh Vijan’s next project alongside Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in Chandigarh. She shared her COVID-19 test negative result through her Twitter account.

“Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested Negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote, and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love,” she wrote.

