Covid-19 Updates: Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Another top personality has tested positive for Covid-19. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has tested coronavirus positive. He was testes coronavirus positive on Friday.

“I had got Covid test done. And my report has come positive. My health condition is fine and I don’t have any symptoms too. On the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation. I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” Uttarakhand CM tweeted.

?? ????? ?????? ????? ?????? ?? ?? ??????? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ????? ??? ?? ?? symptoms ?? ???? ??????? ???????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ???????? ??? ??????? ???? ??? ?? ?????? ??, ?? ?? ?? ??? ?? ??? ????? ??? ???? ?????? ??? ???? ???, ????? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ???? ??????? — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) December 18, 2020

At present there are 6,062 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 77,243 recovered from the virus and the death count stands at 1,384.