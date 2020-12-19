Former minister joined BJP

A former Minister had joined BJP. Suvendu Adhikari, the senior leader of ruling Trinamool Congress has joined BJP at Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Midnapore. Suvendu Adhikari has resigned from Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet last moth.

BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh, leader Mukul Roy and senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present in the ceremony with union minister Amit Shah. Shah is on a two-day visit to Bengal to take stock of BJP’s preparations ahead of the 2021 legislative assembly elections.

Those likely to join include Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta, Kalna MLA Biswajit Kundu, Gajole MLA Dipali Biswas, Contai North MLA Banashree Maiti, Diamond Harbour MLA Dipal Haldar and Khejuri MLA Ranjit Mandal. Burdwan East MP Sunil Mandal is also likely to be present on Shah’s dais.

Over the past two years, TMC MLAs Subhranshu Roy, Biswajit Das, Dulal Bar, Wilson Champramari, Manirul Islam, Arjun Singh, Sunil Singh, Sovan Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Dutta and Mihir Goswami have joined the BJP.