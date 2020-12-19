Gulf country announced public, private sector holidays for 2021-22

A gulf country has announced public, private sector holidays for 2021-22. UAE has announced the holidays. The UAE cabinet has approved the official holidays for public and private sectors for 2021 and 2022.
Here is the full list of holidays:
January 1: New Year
Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3: Eid Al Fitr
Zul Hijjah 9: Arafah Day
Zul Hijjah 10 to 12: Eid Al Adha
August 12: Islamic New Year
October 21: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday
December 1: Commemoration Day
December 2 and 3: UAE National Day
???? ??????? ?????? ???? ????? ????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ????? ????? ????? ??????? ??????? ???????? ?? ?????? ??????? ?????? ????? 2021 ? 2022? ???? ?? ???? ????? ??? ????? ?? ???????? ????? ?????????? ?? ????? ????????. #?????_???????? pic.twitter.com/UaU7tOdL9v
— UAEGov (@uaegov) December 19, 2020
Here is the full list of holidays for 2022:
January 1: New Year
Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3: Eid Al Fitr
Zul Hijjah 9: Arafah Day
Zul Hijjah 10 to 12: Eid Al Adha
July 30: Islamic New Year
October 8: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday
December 1: Commemoration Day
December 2 and 3: UAE National Day
Post Your Comments