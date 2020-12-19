Gulf country announced public, private sector holidays for 2021-22

A gulf country has announced public, private sector holidays for 2021-22. UAE has announced the holidays. The UAE cabinet has approved the official holidays for public and private sectors for 2021 and 2022.

Here is the full list of holidays:

January 1: New Year

Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3: Eid Al Fitr

Zul Hijjah 9: Arafah Day

Zul Hijjah 10 to 12: Eid Al Adha

August 12: Islamic New Year

October 21: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

Here is the full list of holidays for 2022:

January 1: New Year

Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3: Eid Al Fitr

Zul Hijjah 9: Arafah Day

Zul Hijjah 10 to 12: Eid Al Adha

July 30: Islamic New Year

October 8: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day