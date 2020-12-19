Launch of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 SoC has confirmed

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy A32 5G. It is likely to be the successor of Galaxy A31, which has launched back in March. Recently, CAD renders of the device had leaked online. Now, the smartphone had been spotted on Geekbench. The listing unveils the model number SM-A326G.

The Galaxy A32 5G listing has resembled its SM-A326G model number on the benchmarking platform. The listing shows that the MT6853V chipset by MediaTek is present under its hood. This chipset is nothing but the Density 720 that powers a couple of low budgets 5G phones such as the OPPO A53 5G, OPPO K7x, OPPO A72, Vivo Y52sv, Vivo Y73s, Realme V5, Realme V3, Huawei Enjoy 20, and some others.

As per the CAD states, the Galaxy A32 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. It could come with a water-drop notch and a prominent chin at the bottom. There could be a headphone jack as well. On the right edge might lie the power button and the volume rockers.