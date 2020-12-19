‘Vaccination against Coronavirus disease as part of national vaccination drive is voluntary’: Health Ministry

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 will be voluntary, the Union Health Ministry has said while underlining that the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as any vaccine developed by other countries.

The government document said, “Vaccination for Covid-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of Covid-19 vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.”

“The government never said it was mandatory to take the vaccine shot; it is absolutely on voluntary basis even for the population group. However, the government is ensuring that whatever choice people make is informed, which is why a lot of effort is being directed towards awareness generation,” said a senior health ministry official.

The document also said, “Person with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at vaccination site. For this reason, infected individuals should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.”